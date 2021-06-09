UrduPoint.com
Over 2.7 Million People Vaccinated In Cambodia - Reports

Wed 09th June 2021

Over 2.7 million people in Cambodia, including locals and foreign residents, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, Khmer Times reported, citing official data

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Over 2.7 million people in Cambodia, including locals and foreign residents, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, Khmer Times reported, citing official data.

The country started the vaccine rollout in February. The government aims to vaccinate 10 million out of the country's 16.

5 million population by the end of the year.

Cambodia has received over 7 million vaccine doses, and an extra 1 million shots will arrive in the next few days. Further shipments are expected to continue from June to November.

Most vaccines supplied to Cambodia come from China.

The country has confirmed over 36,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 289 deaths.

