Over 2.7 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

S many as 2,765,081 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,765,081 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Friday that 2131,029 citizens had been given the first dose while 582,633 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,654 health workers were given the first dose while 21,765 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 542,405 first doses and 361,604 second doses were in the stock. 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus jabs.