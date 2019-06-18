UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 27,000 New TB Cases Reported Every Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Over 27,000 new TB cases reported every year

The number of patients diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) was increasing in Pakistan as estimated 27,000 new cases were being reported every year in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The number of patients diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) was increasing in Pakistan as estimated 27,000 new cases were being reported every year in the country.

According to an official of National Coordinator TB Control Programme, total TB cases incidence rate per year is 525,000 in Pakistan while the figure of TB cases under treatment is 368,589.

Sharing the official available data, he said that as many as 160,000 patients are missed from treatment while 56,000 deaths are occurred due to TB in Pakistan every year.

The official said that 1571 microscopy centers have been working in the country. He added TB treatment success rate is 93 percent.

He said that the government has paid special attention to this critical issue and strengthened the program for providing a free treatment to TB patients.

He said that more than three hundred thousand TB patients are benefiting free diagnostic and treatment facilities every year in Pakistan.

He said that more than 30 hospitals have been upgraded to take care of multi-drug resistant TB cases and 13 laboratories equipped with state of the art facilities are being established in various parts of the country.

He said that the government is committed to achieve the target of eliminating the disease from the country and sought support of all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that the government has planned several activities to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences and to step up efforts to end the disease epidemic.

He said that it was in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

He added every year TB day is observed on the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders to control the disease. He said that TB remains the world's deadliest infectious killer.

Each day, nearly 4500 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease, he added.

He said that global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 54 million lives since the year 2000 and reduced the TB mortality rate by 42%.

He added to accelerate the TB response in countries to reach targets heads of states came together and made strong commitments to end TB at the first-ever UN High Level Meeting in September 2018.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations September 2018 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

12 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

19 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

1 minute ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

24 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

1 minute ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.