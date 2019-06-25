Over 27,000 new TB cases reported every year

The number of patients diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) was increasing in Pakistan as estimated 27,000 new cases were being reported every year in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The number of patients diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) was increasing in Pakistan as estimated 27,000 new cases were being reported every year in the country.

According to an official of National Coordinator TB Control Programme, total TB cases incidence rate per year is 525,000 in Pakistan while the figure of TB cases under treatment is 368,589.

Sharing the official available data, he said that as many as 160,000 patients were missed from treatment while 56,000 deaths were occurred due to TB in Pakistan every year.

The official said that 1571 microscopy centers have been working in the country. He added TB treatment success rate is 93 percent.

He said that the government had paid special attention to this critical issue and strengthened the program for providing a free treatment to TB patients.

He said that more than three hundred thousand TB patients were benefiting free diagnostic and treatment facilities every year in Pakistan.

He said that more than 30 hospitals had been upgraded to take care of multi-drug resistant TB cases and 13 laboratories equipped with state of the art facilities were being established in various parts of the country.

He said that the government was committed to achieve the target of eliminating the disease from the country and sought support of all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that the government had planned several activities to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences and to step up efforts to end the disease epidemic.

He said that it was in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

Each day, nearly 4500 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease, he added.

He said that global efforts to combat TB had saved an estimated 54 million lives since the year 2000 and reduced the TB mortality rate by 42%.

He added to accelerate the TB response in countries to reach targets heads of states came together and made strong commitments to end TB at the first-ever UN High Level Meeting in September 2018.