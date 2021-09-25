Over 2.79m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,790,450 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,790,450 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 2,143,361 citizens were given first dose while 595,636 were injected the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,656 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,797 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 545,783 first doses and 363,855 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. People can themselves vaccinated from the centres established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round the clock.