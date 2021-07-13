UrduPoint.com
Over 28.6 Million Russians Received COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:25 PM

More than 28.6 million Russians received vaccines against COVID-19, the deputy head of Russian health watchdog, Elena Ezhlova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) More than 28.6 million Russians received vaccines against COVID-19, the deputy head of Russian health watchdog, Elena Ezhlova, said on Tuesday.

"Right now over 28.6 million people are vaccinated," Ezhlova said at a health forum.

