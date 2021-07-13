Over 28.6 Million Russians Received COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Watchdog

More than 28.6 million Russians received vaccines against COVID-19, the deputy head of Russian health watchdog, Elena Ezhlova, said on Tuesday

"Right now over 28.6 million people are vaccinated," Ezhlova said at a health forum.