Over 28.6 Million Russians Received COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Watchdog
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) More than 28.6 million Russians received vaccines against COVID-19, the deputy head of Russian health watchdog, Elena Ezhlova, said on Tuesday.
"Right now over 28.6 million people are vaccinated," Ezhlova said at a health forum.