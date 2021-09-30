UrduPoint.com

Over 2.91m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:29 PM

Over 2.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,911,316 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,911,316 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 2,201,715 citizens had been given the first dose while 657,925 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,684 health workers were given the first dose,while 21,992 received the second dose of vaccine.

As of now 530,642 first doses and 353,762 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad,he said and adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus jabs.

