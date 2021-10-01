Over 2.95m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2.953 million (2,953,440) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 2,222,845 citizens had been given the first dose, while 678,836 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 29,692 health workers were also given the first dose, while 22,067 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 567,479 first doses and 378,319 second doses were available in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of the vaccination centres was 8am to 8pm except sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.