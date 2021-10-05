Over 3. 08m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 3,087,229 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3,087,229 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,286, 849 citizens had been given the first dose while 748, 414 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,714 health workers were given the first dose,while 22,252 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 486,967 first doses and 324, 645 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He added said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.