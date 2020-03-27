UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:37 PM

According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, over 3 in 5 (62%) Pakistanis feel that the threat from Coronavirus is exaggerated. Over 1 in 3 (35%) see the virus as a real threat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, over 3 in 5 (62%) Pakistanis feel that the threat from Coronavirus is exaggerated.

Over 1 in 3 (35%) see the virus as a real threat.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Do you agree or disagree that the threat from the coronavirus is exaggerated?” In response to this question, 62% Pakistanis claimed the threat is exaggerated while 35% believe that the threat of the virus is not exaggerated.

