Over 3 Mln In Morocco Got 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

January 03, 2022

A total of 3,005,363 Moroccans already got a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday

So far, the total number of those fully vaccinated with two doses against the COVID-19 in Morocco has reached 22,934,272, while a total of 24,560,942 people have received the first dose.

Morocco launched a vaccination campaign on Jan. 28, 2021 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

Morocco's tally of COVID-19 infections rose on Sunday to 966,777 as 1,357 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased by 550 to 941,558, the ministry said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by four to 14,855, it added.

