Over 30 COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Trials, Including In Russia - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Over 30 COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Trials, Including in Russia - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Over 30 vaccines against COVID-19 are currently undergoing clinical trials in different countries, including in Russia, and this is very encouraging, the World Health Organization's (WHO) spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, told Sputnik.

"WHO is encouraged by the fact that more than 30 candidate vaccines are currently undergoing various stages of clinical trials, including in the Russia," Vujnovic said.

According to her, the WHO continues to interact with Russian scientists and authorities and is looking forward to learning the details of the Russian vaccine trials.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials.

