Over 300 Coronavirus Patients Under Treatment At LRH: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:28 PM

Over 300 coronavirus patients under treatment at LRH: Spokesman

The number of coronavirus patients has crossed the 300 digit at province's biggest Lady Reading Hospital, said Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has crossed the 300 digit at province's biggest Lady Reading Hospital, said Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Monday.

He said number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was recorded at 305 on Monday with 24 being treated at ICU.

He said 380 beds have been reserved for the coronavirus patients at the hospital adding numbers of these beds were being increased on a daily basis owing to the inflow of patients.

More Stories From Health

