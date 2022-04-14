UrduPoint.com

Over 300 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Shanghai's Largest Makeshift Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 02:54 PM

A total of 322 COVID-19 patients were released from medical observation and left the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital, on Thursday morning, local authorities said

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:A total of 322 COVID-19 patients were released from medical observation and left the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital, on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

They were the first batch of patients discharged from the NECC since it started admitting COVID-19 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers on April 9, according to the municipal epidemic control office.

The convention center-turned makeshift hospital has a capacity to accommodate more than 50,000 beds.

"I was very worried at first, but when I was hospitalized there, I felt assured.

The doctors and nurses are friendly and attentive. I am grateful to them," said a recovered patient surnamed Song.

Shanghai reported 2,573 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday.

On the same day, a total of 737 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across Shanghai, and another 15,406 people were released from medical observation. They returned to their residence in the city for further health monitoring, health officials told a press conference on Thursday.

