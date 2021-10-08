Over 3.19m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 3,193,124 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3,193,124 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 2,335,805 citizens had been given the first dose while 805,146 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He added that 29,744 health workers were given the first dose while 22,429 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.As of now 532,378 first doses and 354,919 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

The DHO said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.He added said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.