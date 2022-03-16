UrduPoint.com

Over 3.2 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Over 3.2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Over 3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Over 3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

Given the recent COVID-19 resurgence in multiple regions, China has announced it will adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID policy and strategies to tackle both imported and domestic infections.

The commission has urged strict implementation of control measures to stop the spread of the virus as soon as possible.

It also called on the public to practice personal protection and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

China From Billion

Recent Stories

New Zealand reopens border for tourism, economic r ..

New Zealand reopens border for tourism, economic recovery

27 seconds ago
 S.Korea's automotive production, export rise in Fe ..

S.Korea's automotive production, export rise in February

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks soar as China pledges support

Hong Kong stocks soar as China pledges support

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL injects 7 new wells in production gathering ..

OGDCL injects 7 new wells in production gathering system

4 minutes ago
 Cultural organizations arranges various activities ..

Cultural organizations arranges various activities to mark Pakistan Day

4 minutes ago
 Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Baba ..

Cummins gives Australia vital lift after epic Babar-Shafique stand

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>