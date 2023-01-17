Over 320,000 children received anti-polio drops

A week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday, Incharge anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, said that the immunization campaign was in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday, Incharge anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, said that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, he told APP that over 320,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine.

He informed that around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area In-charges and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign. In addition, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

He said the target to cover more than 947,000 children below five would be achieved by January 22.

Hussain added that the staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha urged the parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

He said polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio free.

