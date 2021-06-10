UrduPoint.com
Over 32M Corona-virus Vaccine Shots Given In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Turkey has administered over 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Thursday

More than 18.56 million people have gotten their first doses, while 13.

45 million have been fully vaccinated, said the Health Ministry count.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey currently has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday to Saturday and a full lock-down on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.75 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 174 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

