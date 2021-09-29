UrduPoint.com

Over 337,000 People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:06 PM

Over 337,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maldives

Over 337,000 people in the Maldives have received two doses of a vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media citing data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Wednesday

MALE, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 337,000 people in the Maldives have received two doses of a vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media citing data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Wednesday.

The HPA data showed that 391,960 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 337,293 individuals have received two doses.

Maldives began its free vaccination program in February. President Ibrahim Solih declared last week that 85 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are currently 1,566 active COVID-19 cases in the country, out of which 19 have been hospitalized for treatment.

The Maldives has recorded 84,579 cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Maldives February Media From

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

25 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

25 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

55 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

55 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

57 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.