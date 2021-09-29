Over 337,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALE, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 337,000 people in the Maldives have received two doses of a vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media citing data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Wednesday.

The HPA data showed that 391,960 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 337,293 individuals have received two doses.

Maldives began its free vaccination program in February. President Ibrahim Solih declared last week that 85 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are currently 1,566 active COVID-19 cases in the country, out of which 19 have been hospitalized for treatment.

The Maldives has recorded 84,579 cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths since the pandemic began.