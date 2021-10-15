Over 3.39m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3.39 million (3,396,794) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 2,439,120 citizens had been given the first dose, while 905,185 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,776 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,713 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 418,685 first doses and 279,124 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad center, which would remain open round the clock.