Over 3.74m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Over 3.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.74 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ):Over 3.74 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday 2,618,105 people were injected first dose while 1,075,037 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 31,094 health workers were also given first dose while 23,151 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 268,477 first doses and 178,985 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQs) Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round the clock.

