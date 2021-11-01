Over 3.78m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.78 million (3,788,257) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Over 3.78 million (3,788,257) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 2,636,794 citizens were injected the first dose, and 1,096,845 the second dose of vaccine. He said that 31,428 health workers were also given the first dose while 23,190 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 266,150 first doses and 177,434 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8a.m. to 8p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.