UrduPoint.com

Over 3.78m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 3.78m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.78 million (3,788,257) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Over 3.78 million (3,788,257) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 2,636,794 citizens were injected the first dose, and 1,096,845 the second dose of vaccine. He said that 31,428 health workers were also given the first dose while 23,190 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 266,150 first doses and 177,434 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8a.m. to 8p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

18 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

35 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

38 minutes ago
 Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks ..

Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna This Week - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.