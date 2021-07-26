UrduPoint.com
Over 3.86B Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Administered Worldwide To Date

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:31 PM

More than 3.86 billion coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking among the top 10 countries for jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :- More than 3.86 billion coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking among the top 10 countries for jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, on Monday.

China, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, ranks first globally, with more than 1.54 billion vaccine jabs given within the country, according to the available data, followed by India with nearly 433.15 million jabs.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 341.04 million shots, Brazil 131.

85 million, Germany 89.04 million, the UK 83.47 million, Japan 73.97 million and France 68.06 million.

Turkey has so far administered more than 66.1 million vaccine shots, making it ninth worldwide, while over 39.4 million people have received one dose of the vaccine.

As COVID-19 vaccines are generally given in two separate doses per person, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same number of people has been vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.15 million lives across the world, with an excess of 193.9 million cases reported, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

