Over 400 Patients Treated In Anti-dengue Awareness Camps

Wed 18th September 2019

Over 400 patients were examined in two anti-dengue awareness camps organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 400 patients were examined in two anti-dengue awareness camps organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration here on Wednesday.

The camps were set up in Deputy Commissioner Office and Humak to facilitate dengue suspects by providing them free medicines, according to ICT spokesman.

The citizens were aware about precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic during the day long activity, he said.

On the occasion, the communications teams urged the people to keep their surroundings neat and clean for further transmission of dengue virus.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat has appealed the capital dwellers to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Despite transfer of health office from ICT administration to Ministry of National Health, the ICT administration was continuing its efforts to cope dengue within its limited resources, he added.

