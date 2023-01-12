UrduPoint.com

Over 400,00 Children To Be Administered Polio Drops Next Week: DC Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon here Thursday said that the Health Department staff would administer polio vaccine to over 400,000 children under the first week-long drive of this year which would kick off on January 16

Chairing a meeting on polio immunization drive, he directed to achieve the target of vaccinating 421,455 children below five years of age through door-to-door campaign against the crippling disease.

He also directed all the Assistant Commissioners and officers of the relevant departments to supervise the campaign which would last for seven days.

The DC appealed to all the residents of Islamabad to save their children from life-long disability by getting them vaccinated against polio.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and officers from the Health Department of Islamabad.

