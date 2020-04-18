Over 400,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Sent by Russia to Other Nations for Free - Statement

Russia has sent out over 400,000 coronavirus test kits to nearly 30 countries free of charge and will continue to do so, Russia consumer watchdog Rosportrebnadzor said in a statement Saturday

"Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology has produced and delivered 3.

2 million test kits not only in all regions of Russia but more than 400,000 of them as free-of-charge assistance to nearly 30 countries which accepted them with gratitude and are successfully using them," the consumer watchdog said, adding that it continues to receive requests.

The statement added that Russia is determined to continue providing assistance to other countries and monitor the epidemiological situation in neighboring countries given the close interaction in the Eurasian space.