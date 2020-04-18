UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Sent By Russia To Other Nations For Free - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

Over 400,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Sent by Russia to Other Nations for Free - Statement

Russia has sent out over 400,000 coronavirus test kits to nearly 30 countries free of charge and will continue to do so, Russia consumer watchdog Rosportrebnadzor said in a statement Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russia has sent out over 400,000 coronavirus test kits to nearly 30 countries free of charge and will continue to do so, Russia consumer watchdog Rosportrebnadzor said in a statement Saturday.

"Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology has produced and delivered 3.

2 million test kits not only in all regions of Russia but more than 400,000 of them as free-of-charge assistance to nearly 30 countries which accepted them with gratitude and are successfully using them," the consumer watchdog said, adding that it continues to receive requests.

The statement added that Russia is determined to continue providing assistance to other countries and monitor the epidemiological situation in neighboring countries given the close interaction in the Eurasian space.

Related Topics

Russia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs 810.994 mln disbursed in 7 days under Ehsaas Ka ..

1 minute ago

Aukaf department ensure the implementation of anti ..

6 minutes ago

PM will never spare any looter, plunderer: Railwa ..

6 minutes ago

Four labourers arrived from Karachi tested COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

China's top legislature to scrutinize Pak-China tr ..

6 minutes ago

Air e-Nexus'20: Pakistan's first-ever e-Olympiad s ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.