UrduPoint.com

Over 4.18B Corona-virus Vaccine Jabs Administered Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:35 PM

Over 4.18B corona-virus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered worldwide crossed 4.18 billion on Monday, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered worldwide crossed 4.18 billion on Monday, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, leads the count with more than 1.67 billion jabs, followed by India and the US with 472.22 million and 346.46 million, respectively.

Brazil has administered nearly 142.5 million vaccine shots, while the figure stands at 92.05 million in Germany.

Next on the list are Japan and the UK with 87.

38 million and 85.2 million doses.Turkey has administered over 73.6 million jabs and ranks eighth worldwide.

More than 41 million people have received their first doses in Turkey, and 27.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

As COVID-19 vaccines are generally given in two separate doses per person, the count of administered vaccines does not mean that the same number of people have been vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world is now over 198.3 million, including 4.22 million related deaths.

Related Topics

India World Turkey Germany Same Oxford United Kingdom Japan 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan has emerged as an important country in th ..

Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national D ..

Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national Dignity Khawaja Rameez Hassan

2 minutes ago
 Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land ..

Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land-sliding

5 minutes ago
  

 

16 minutes ago
 PTI postpones public meeting in Mithi

PTI postpones public meeting in Mithi

6 minutes ago
 District administration Bajaur resolves polio refu ..

District administration Bajaur resolves polio refusal cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.