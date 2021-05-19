Over 435 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

More than 435 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :More than 435 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Recent reports of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland have served to boost the vaccination demand.

The record for daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered was broken four times between May 13 and 17, with the daily total exceeding 12 million throughout the period, according to the commission.