Over 44,000 Cases Of Dengue Fever Registered In Pakistan In 2019 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Over 44,000 Cases of Dengue Fever Registered in Pakistan in 2019 - Reports

A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday.

The largest number of cases over 12,400 was registered in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported. As many as 10,142 cases were reported in the Sindh province, while in Punjab, 9,260 people were infected with the dengue virus.

Despite the record number of cases, there is a positive trend in reducing the number of deaths, the media said, citing the Pakistani National Institute of Health.

In 2011, 370 people out of 27,000 of those infected died from the disease.

Dengue fever, the symptoms of which range from a severe headache and high fever to internal bleeding, is primarily dangerous due to the possibility of recurrence. A patient who has the fever develops immunity to only one of the four variations of the virus that causes it. Recurrent illnesses usually proceed more severely than the first ones.

Dengue fever most often affects children, middle-aged people and the elderly. However, up to half of the deaths related to the illness occur among adults between the ages of 20 to 40.

