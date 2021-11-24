Over 4.42m people get Covid jabs in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.42 million (4,428,873) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim said on Wednesday that 2,966,844 citizens were injected first dose while 1,399,846 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,378 health workers were given first dose while 23,805 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 188,876 first doses and 125,918 second doses were in the stock.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.