Over 4Mln People In Moscow Got First Component Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Over 4 million Moscow residents have already received the first injection of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 2.2 million have got their second shot, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the conscientious work of our medical staffers, mass free vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection is ongoing in Moscow since December 5, 2020. Over 4 million people have been vaccinated in the [Russian] capital, of whom over 2.2 million people have received the second component," Sobyanin said, as quoted in the papers to be presented at a session of Moscow authorities.

