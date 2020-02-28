Over 50 COVID-19 Cases Registered in Germany Since Year Beginning - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) As many as 53 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Germany since the beginning of the year, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the year, 53 cases have been registered in Germany, including 16 cases that have been registered several weeks ago in Bavaria.

There are no new cases there," Lars Schaade said at a press conference in Berlin.

He added he was not aware that any of the cases was specifically difficult.

Schaade said earlier in the day that the number of the infected people in Germany surged by 27 over the past 24 hours.