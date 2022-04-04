Over 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Myanmar has exceeded 50 million by Saturday, the Ministry of Health's figures showed on Sunday

YANGON, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Myanmar has exceeded 50 million by Saturday, the Ministry of Health's figures showed on Sunday.

The ministry reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally in the country to 611,875.

A daily positivity rate of 0.

57 percent was recorded after 11,512 lab samples have been tested in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The death toll of the disease in the country has increased to 19,433 after one more death from COVID-19 was reported on Sunday.

In addition, another 149 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 589,991 in the country.