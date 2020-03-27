UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Mln Iranians Screened For COVID-19

Iran has so far screened its over 50 million citizens for Coronavirus, Iran's deputy health minister said on Friday

Iran has so far screened its over 50 million citizens for Coronavirus, Iran's deputy health minister said on Friday.

Ali Reza Raeisi said 23,000 special teams conducted the screening, as quoted by Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA).

The deputy health minister said all compatriots could take part in screening both through the telephone number 4030 and the salamat.gov.ir website.

He said Iran would implement social distancing rules, urging people to full obey the rules.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour on Thursday said that 10,457 out of 29,406 Iranian infected by Coronavirus had survived it, while 2,234 succumbed to the deadly virus.

