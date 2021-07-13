UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50% Of Canadians Aged 12 And Over Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:38 PM

Over 50% of Canadians Aged 12 and Over Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

More than half of Canada's residents aged over 12 years have received the required two COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Canadian CTV News broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) More than half of Canada's residents aged over 12 years have received the required two COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Canadian CTV news broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry data.

According to the published information, the share of unvaccinated people of all ages in the country is 68.9%, while 78.4% of Canadian citizens over the age of 12 received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that unvaccinated international travelers will not be allowed to enter the country for the foreseeable future.

From July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can enter the country without having to self-isolate for 14 days, taking a test on day eight, or having to stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival, if they are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Currently, Canada has approved Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Canada has risen to 26,405 people and the number of detected cases to almost 1.5 million people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Hotel Justin Trudeau July All From Share Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Indian capital, sev ..

6 minutes ago

China Boosts Trade by 37.4% in First Half of 2021 ..

6 minutes ago

UK to Require IT Companies to Hand Over Details of ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Promises to Assist Haitian Police in Unrest ..

6 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

10 minutes ago

Shopkeepers held over violations Corona-SOPs, prof ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.