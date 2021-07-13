Over 50% of Canadians Aged 12 and Over Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than half of Canada's residents aged over 12 years have received the required two COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Canadian CTV News broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) More than half of Canada's residents aged over 12 years have received the required two COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Canadian CTV news broadcaster reported, citing the country's health ministry data.

According to the published information, the share of unvaccinated people of all ages in the country is 68.9%, while 78.4% of Canadian citizens over the age of 12 received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that unvaccinated international travelers will not be allowed to enter the country for the foreseeable future.

From July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can enter the country without having to self-isolate for 14 days, taking a test on day eight, or having to stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival, if they are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Currently, Canada has approved Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Canada has risen to 26,405 people and the number of detected cases to almost 1.5 million people.