UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Across China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

More than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :More than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 510.858 million doses had been administered in the country, according to the commission.

China is now capable of administering over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, the commission said.

Related Topics

China Sunday Million

Recent Stories

UAEREP shortlists 9 pre-proposals from fourth cycl ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus state media defends diverting Ryanair plan ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's ANA begins trial of mobile app to certify ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus' Flight Control Officers Could Not Force R ..

3 minutes ago

Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osa ..

3 minutes ago

Asad inaugurates Gas supply in two villages of Gho ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.