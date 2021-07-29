Over 50,000 people vaccinated in single day in Faisalabad

As many as 51,299 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 in a single day which is the highest number since the vaccination started in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 51,299 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 in a single day which is the highest number since the vaccination started in the district.

This was stated by District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im here on Thursday.

He said that 43,649 people were administered the first dose while 7,342 received second dose.

He hoped that the pace would further increase in future as special vaccination campaignwas also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people attheir doorsteps.