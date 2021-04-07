UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500,000 People Given First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In Hong Kong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Over 500,000 people given first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Hong Kong

About 502,500 Hong Kong residents have taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :About 502,500 Hong Kong residents have taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has said some 113,000 people have been fully vaccinated under the mass inoculation program starting on Feb.

26.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported eight new confirmed cases on Wednesday, including two untraceable local infections. There were also 10 preliminary positive cases, mostly imported.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 11,539 in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Government

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

14 minutes ago

Covid vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pak ..

17 minutes ago

168 Kanal state land retrieved in Taunsa Sharif

5 minutes ago

Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: ADC

5 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Confirms Participation i ..

5 minutes ago

Minister Ali Haider Zaidi assures facilitation to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.