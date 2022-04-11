UrduPoint.com

Over 51 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Over 51 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Myanmar

More than 51.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Myanmar as of Saturday, the Health Ministry's latest data showed

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 51.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Myanmar as of Saturday, the Health Ministry's latest data showed.

The Southeast Asian country has fully vaccinated over 22.23 million people as of Saturday.

Myanmar's COVID-19 tally rose to 612,341 on Sunday with 63 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said Sunday.

No new deaths from the pandemic were reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 19,434.

A total of 590,889 people in Myanmar have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospitals, including 80 newly reported recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

