Over 51% Pakistanis Consume Antibiotics By Self Medication: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Over 51% Pakistanis consume antibiotics by self medication: Senate told

Pakistan is amongst largest consumers of antibiotics as over 51 percent population resort to self medication and quacks also prescribe antibiotics massively, told National Assembly on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan is amongst largest consumers of antibiotics as over 51 percent population resort to self medication and quacks also prescribe antibiotics massively, told National Assembly on Friday.

Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told National Assembly in a written reply to the question of Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, ministry said the problem of self medication can't be controlled as antibiotics are easily available over-the-counter.

Since 2017, Antibiotic Awareness Week is being observed in the country for raising awareness about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). A PC-1 worth Rs 361.960 million on AMR has also been approved and its implementation is in process.

National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with WHO has launched nation-wide campaign during world antibiotic awareness week and distributed large size banners, caps and flyers in provinces.

Moreover, posters, panaflex and standee flyers were placed at major pharmacies, metro, airports, and railway stations to spread Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) awareness in masses throughout Pakistan.

� NIH arranged a poster competition to create awareness amongst the young children.� AMR awareness walk was organized by the NIH in collaboration with World Health Organization with the aim to raise awareness about the threat of antibiotic resistance and the importance of appropriate antibiotic prescribing.

Seminars on prevention and control of Antimicrobial Resistance were arranged.� Radio programme regarding AMR awareness,� Awareness walks regarding AMR,� Lecture session in COMSATS University Islamabad and Posters have been translated in urdu language and available on NIH website�https://www.nih.org.pk/antimicrobial-resistance/

