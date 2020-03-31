Over 5,200 COVID-19 Cases Registered in Africa Since Start of Outbreak - African Union

The African Union said on Tuesday that a total of 5,255 cases of the coronavirus disease have been identified in the continent's countries since the start of the outbreak

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The African Union said on Tuesday that a total of 5,255 cases of the coronavirus disease have been identified in the continent's countries since the start of the outbreak.

According to the Union, the virus has spread to 49 out of 55 of the organization's member states.

The total death toll is at 173, while 371 people have fully recovered from the disease.

The highest numbers of cases were registered in Egypt and Algeria with 656 and 582, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 38,700 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.