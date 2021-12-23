UrduPoint.com

Over 5.3m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:31 PM

Over 5.3 million (5,328,049) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Over 5.3 million (5,328,049) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday 3,357,418 citizens were injected first dose while 1,903,086 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,447 health workers were also given first dose while 29,098 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 266,725 first doses and 177,817 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad,said spokesperson.

