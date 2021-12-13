Over 5.5 lakh children to be vaccinated against polio in Sialkot district

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that during the five-day national polio campaign in Sialkot district, 558,469 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio.

Children in the age group of six months to five years will also be given Vitamin-A dose to boost their immunity.

He stated this after inaugurating the five-day campaign at Primary Health Center Muradpur Sialkot here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sialkot Abdul Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHOs Dr. Wasim Mirza, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Focal Person Tanveer Ahmed, polio workers and volunteers were also present.

The minister said that 1,941 mobile teams would go door-to-door, 133 fixed teams would administer vaccine at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would administer polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

He said that a total of 4,652 people were participating in the campaign to make it successful.

ADC Revenue Abdul Rauf said that corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be strictly implemented during the campaign.

He said that all polio workers must wear mask and sanitise their hands before giving polio drops to each child. After vaccination, fingerprinting of children and door marking of all houses would be ensured so that the polio monitoring could be done during the campaign.

The ADC Revenue said that in case of non-arrival of polio teams in any area from Dec 13 to 17, citizens could register their complaints by calling Polio Control Room 0523560200.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry said that 192 union council monitoring officers and 370 area in-charges would perform their duties for monitoring and supervision of anti-polio campaign.