UrduPoint.com

Over 5.5 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:24 PM

Over 5.5 lakh children to be vaccinated against polio in Sialkot district

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that during the five-day national polio campaign in Sialkot district, 558,469 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that during the five-day national polio campaign in Sialkot district, 558,469 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio.

Children in the age group of six months to five years will also be given Vitamin-A dose to boost their immunity.

He stated this after inaugurating the five-day campaign at Primary Health Center Muradpur Sialkot here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sialkot Abdul Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHOs Dr. Wasim Mirza, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Focal Person Tanveer Ahmed, polio workers and volunteers were also present.

The minister said that 1,941 mobile teams would go door-to-door, 133 fixed teams would administer vaccine at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would administer polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

He said that a total of 4,652 people were participating in the campaign to make it successful.

ADC Revenue Abdul Rauf said that corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be strictly implemented during the campaign.

He said that all polio workers must wear mask and sanitise their hands before giving polio drops to each child. After vaccination, fingerprinting of children and door marking of all houses would be ensured so that the polio monitoring could be done during the campaign.

The ADC Revenue said that in case of non-arrival of polio teams in any area from Dec 13 to 17, citizens could register their complaints by calling Polio Control Room 0523560200.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry said that 192 union council monitoring officers and 370 area in-charges would perform their duties for monitoring and supervision of anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Education Punjab Mobile Immunity Nasir Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

11 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

26 minutes ago
 South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics

South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics

1 minute ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last 16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last 16 draw

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.