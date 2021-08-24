UrduPoint.com

Over 5B Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Administered Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:38 PM

Over 5B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University

ANKARA , 24 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) -:More than 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

The data shows that China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.96 billion shots as of Tuesday.

India comes second with more than 582.24 million jabs, followed by the US with 363.27 million, according to the latest figures.

Brazil has given over 178.55 million shots, Japan 118.31 million, Germany 99.

63 million, and Indonesia 89.83 million.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry's figures, Turkey has administered more than 89.82 million jabs. Over 46.45 million people in the country have received the first dose and more than 35.51 million have had both jabs.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries are also administering third booster shots. Turkey has given over 7.78 million third booster shots.

The UK and France have administered more than 89.5 million and 83.94 million jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

