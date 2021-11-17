Over 6 lakh children vaccinated against measles, rubella

At least 613,039 children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the last two days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 613,039 children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the last two days in the district.

The polio vaccine was also administered to 176,373 children up to five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad was informed this in a review meeting held here on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, District Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The health CEO said that all resources were being utilised to fulfill the targets of vaccination of children from 9 months to 15 years.