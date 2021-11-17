UrduPoint.com

Over 6 Lakh Children Vaccinated Against Measles, Rubella

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Over 6 lakh children vaccinated against measles, rubella

At least 613,039 children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the last two days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 613,039 children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the last two days in the district.

The polio vaccine was also administered to 176,373 children up to five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad was informed this in a review meeting held here on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, District Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The health CEO said that all resources were being utilised to fulfill the targets of vaccination of children from 9 months to 15 years.

Related Topics

Polio All From

Recent Stories

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and ga ..

RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction c ..

11 minutes ago
 Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory C ..

Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulat ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy ship conducts rescue operation in No ..

Pakistan Navy ship conducts rescue operation in North Arabian sea

2 minutes ago
 KP government approves establishment of PMU for Ga ..

KP government approves establishment of PMU for Gandhara Valley City

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Patrushev Meets With Belarusian Counterpa ..

Russia's Patrushev Meets With Belarusian Counterpart - Security Council

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.