Over 600,000 children to get anti-polio drops in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 600,000 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

He said this while inspecting record of anti-polio drive here on Monday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed provincial minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari to supervise the anti-polio campaign in DG Khan division.

Talking to gathering and officials of Health Department, he said that it was responsibility of the government to save children from the crippling disease.

Earlier, the health department officers informed that 1447 teams had been constituted to vaccinate kids across the district.