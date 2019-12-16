UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 600,000 Children To Get Anti-polio Drops In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

Over 600,000 children to get anti-polio drops in DG Khan

Over 600,000 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 600,000 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

He said this while inspecting record of anti-polio drive here on Monday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed provincial minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari to supervise the anti-polio campaign in DG Khan division.

Talking to gathering and officials of Health Department, he said that it was responsibility of the government to save children from the crippling disease.

Earlier, the health department officers informed that 1447 teams had been constituted to vaccinate kids across the district.

Related Topics

Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Poorest countries facing 'double burden' of obesit ..

1 minute ago

Holocaust architect's grave dug up in Berlin

1 minute ago

Bike riding tourists visit Suleman Mountain Range, ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Ranking as 2nd Most Powerful State Shows ..

6 minutes ago

Hale, Ukraine Deputy PM Discuss 'Next Steps' After ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan exports US$ 438.7 mln fish in 2018-19: Na ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.