Over 62000 Thar Children To Be Vaccinated During Special Polio Round

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:58 PM

Over 62000 Thar children to be vaccinated during special Polio round

The 5-day special round of polio eradication campaign would commence from January 13 in high risk union councils of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The 5-day special round of polio eradication campaign would commence from January 13 in high risk union councils of district Tharparkar.

Additional District Health Officer Tharparkar Dr. Gordhan Das and Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mithi Dr. Gul Munir Vistro inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children in civil hospital on Friday.

As many as 62,684 children up to five years would be administered polio vaccine in Chelhar, Chhachhro, Bhitriyo, Kaloi, Deeplou, Islamkot, Mithi, Mehrano and Nagarparkar union councils of the district.

In this regard 266 teams including 171 mobile teams, 24 fixed points and 71 transit points have been constituted while 22 UCMOs and 42 area in charges would monitor them.

Later, a rally was taken out from Civil hospital Mithi for imparting awareness among the masses.

District focal person of polio program Dr. Bharat Kumar, doctors, paramedical staff, midwives and a large number of people participated in the rally.

