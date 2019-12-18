UrduPoint.com
Over 65000 Children Targeted To Be Immunized During 5-day Anti-polio Drive In Mirpur District.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Over 65000 children targeted to be immunized during 5-day anti-polio drive in Mirpur district.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : In AJK's thickly-populated Mirpur district, a total of 65014 children under five years of age would be immunized the anti-polio vaccine during the 5-day anti-polio drive started in the district , it was officially declared.

Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed this while speaking at a meeting held herey to review the arrangements for the 5-day National Polio Eradication campaign launched in this district from Monday.

DC Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz chaired the meeting, also attended by SSP Raja Irfan Salim, DHO Dr. Fida Hussain, Divisional Head AJK PID Javed Malik and representatives of World Health Organisazation.

Earlier, the drive commenced by immunizing the anti-polio-vaccine to the children under five years of age.

The campaign continued the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The district has been divided into 25 zones with the induction of the one tehsil supervisor in each zone to implement the drive. One Ward In charge will supervise the campaign in the determined area falling in each of 47 Union Council in the district, the DHO said.

Dr. Fida said that a total of 228 mobile teams of male and female paramedics were constituted and 38 fixed centers had been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

Besides, the induction of 47 Supervisors at the Union Council level, 19 transit and 38 fixed points had also been established in various parts of Mirpur district to feed the traveling children with the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

He said that four thousand vials of polio vaccine had been arranged for Mirpur district.

Earlier the inaugural ceremony was largely attended by the parents and children up to five years of age and doctors including children specialists.

Meanwhile renowned physician and expert of family medicines Dr. Khalid Yousaf said here that there was earnest need of accountability and commitment to this global cause for achieving the target for complete eradication of this fatal disease.

