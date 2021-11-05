Over 6584000 complete course of vaccination in KP: Report

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 6584000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a report from the Health Department informed on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 6584000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a report from the Health Department informed on Friday.

The report said 10700000 people have been administered the first dose of corona vaccine as 78 mobile vaccination vehicles, 34 mass vaccination centers and 1016 vaccination points were providing vaccination facilities to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The vaccination process was successfully continued in the province as 6584202 people have completed their course of vaccination in the province while the total number people administered the first dose was 16311590.

According to the report 43.33 percent citizens above the age of 12 have been administered the first dose of corona vaccine while 26.

64 percent have completed their total course. Likewise, 53.26 percent of people above the age of 18 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. The report added that 33.41 have completed their total course of vaccination.

The report said so far a total of 11889103 people have registered themselves for vaccination adding for the convenience of the people 1016 points have been established across the province. The Health Department KP has so far received 21614706 doses from the National Command and Operation Center Islamabad.

The report revealed that in Upper Chitral 58 percent while in Lower Chitral 46 population have completed the total course of vaccination.