Over 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government

LHASA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government.

The region now has 113 laboratories for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing, with a maximum daily testing capacity of more than 1 million tests, said Yan in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Nearly 3.1 million nucleic acid tests have been carried out in the region.