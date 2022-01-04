UrduPoint.com

Over 7 Mln Vaccine Doses Administered In SW China's Tibet

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Over 7 mln vaccine doses administered in SW China's Tibet

Over 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government

LHASA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government.

The region now has 113 laboratories for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing, with a maximum daily testing capacity of more than 1 million tests, said Yan in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Nearly 3.1 million nucleic acid tests have been carried out in the region.

Related Topics

China Congress Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch basketball development ..

Dubai Sports Council launch basketball development program for Dubai clubs

17 minutes ago
 KP govt plans to build 3 more dams

KP govt plans to build 3 more dams

1 second ago
 PQA's net profits jump over Rs19 bln in FY2020-21: ..

PQA's net profits jump over Rs19 bln in FY2020-21: :Federal Minister for Maritim ..

3 minutes ago
 Philippine Lower House Under Lockdown Over Omicron ..

Philippine Lower House Under Lockdown Over Omicron Strain

3 minutes ago
 SMEDA invites applications for 'Growth-Stage Start ..

SMEDA invites applications for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI urges govt to raise forest cover up to 25%

FPCCI urges govt to raise forest cover up to 25%

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.